Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 84 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 268,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,122,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter.

A opened at $126.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

