Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.58.

WEF opened at C$1.33 on Monday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$499.01 million and a PE ratio of -16.63.

About Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

