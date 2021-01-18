Raymond James Raises Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to $0.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $0.15 to $0.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TREVF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.19.

Shares of TREVF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 154,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,580. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

