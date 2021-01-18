Raymond James Raises ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$10.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.77.

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) stock opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.11. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$7.84.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$272.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.04%. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.31%.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

