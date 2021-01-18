Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,988,000 after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,246,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after purchasing an additional 537,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $102.94 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,307.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

