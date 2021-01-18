Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE:ALS opened at C$14.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The company has a market cap of C$596.45 million and a P/E ratio of -19.81. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.34.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.70 million.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

