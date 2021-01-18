RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Given a €620.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has been given a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €484.50 ($570.00).

Shares of FRA RAA opened at €739.50 ($870.00) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €735.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €634.89. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

