Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,429 shares of company stock worth $12,564,685 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

