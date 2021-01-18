Quantstamp (QSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.57 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $20.57 million and $406,883.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

