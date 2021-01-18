Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $308.74 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00008842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $308.74 million and $627.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,083,964 coins and its circulating supply is 97,564,544 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

