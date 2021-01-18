QANplatform (QARK) Reaches Market Cap of $447,220.69

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One QANplatform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $447,220.69 and approximately $3,258.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00129687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00251309 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.58 or 1.08203461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00068356 BTC.

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com

QANplatform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

