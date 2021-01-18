Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.13 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 68,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.