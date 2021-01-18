Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

IR stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

