Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.91.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$22.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$26.72. The company has a market cap of C$15.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.01.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

