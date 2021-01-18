Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Children’s Place, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLCE. Barclays upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of PLCE opened at $57.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $835.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.61. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $276,000.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

