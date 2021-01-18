Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

GLPI stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

