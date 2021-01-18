Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Terex Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Terex stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,158 shares of company stock worth $683,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

