Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $136.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258,179 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 167.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,408 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

