Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $6,189,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,278 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

