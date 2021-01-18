Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NYSE FRC opened at $153.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

