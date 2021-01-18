PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Up 50.3% in December

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 278,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 585.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after buying an additional 807,275 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 82.3% during the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 43.3% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 101.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,482. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.