Prosper 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.31 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Prosper token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00003351 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prosper has traded flat against the dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $4.61 million and $2.31 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00127914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00254018 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.13 or 1.04988735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068169 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

Prosper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

