ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.94

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.94 and traded as high as $33.63. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 82,962 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.67% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

