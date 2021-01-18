ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EUDV opened at $46.67 on Monday. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21.

