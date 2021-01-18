Privatix Trading Down 7.1% This Week (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Privatix token can currently be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $81,991.66 and approximately $14,056.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.18 or 0.00525516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.15 or 0.04018976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013265 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016723 BTC.

PRIX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

