PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 646,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,388 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $966,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,123,648 shares in the company, valued at $383,499,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,013,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

PriceSmart stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

