Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $37.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

PINC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 356,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,053. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 882,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Premier by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Premier by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

