PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) Given New C$14.25 Price Target at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.39.

TSE:PSK opened at C$10.90 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.22.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK.TO) Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

