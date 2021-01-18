Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. TheStreet raised Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Popular by 56.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Popular has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Popular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

