Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE PIC traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 7,543,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

