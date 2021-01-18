Pirate Chain Trading Down 41% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $19.24 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00290030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00089884 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.