Pioneer Floating Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

