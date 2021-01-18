PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $49,245.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00049982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00129504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00251270 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,381.10 or 1.07243720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00068277 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,134,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,494,002 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.