Pi Financial Raises Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$50.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.
EDV stock opened at C$27.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. Endeavour Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.16. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.39.
In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.
Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.
