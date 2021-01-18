Pi Financial Raises Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$50.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

EDV stock opened at C$27.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. Endeavour Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.16. The stock has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.39.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.3900004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

