Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) traded as high as C$4.14 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 578177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.68.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,294.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$631.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1007407 EPS for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

