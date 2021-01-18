Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.12

Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and traded as high as $27.82. Peugeot shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Peugeot Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEUGF)

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

