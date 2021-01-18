Peter Krueger Acquires 39,663 Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Stock

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 395.30 ($5.16) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. TUI AG has a twelve month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

TUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

