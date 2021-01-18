Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)’s share price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Permanent TSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

