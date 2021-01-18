Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L) (LON:PEMB) Trading 1.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L) (LON:PEMB) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 105.60 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.38). 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. Pembroke VCT B (PEMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -57.69%.

The stock has a market cap of £107.09 million and a P/E ratio of -20.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.54.

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

