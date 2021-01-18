PegNet Trading Down 20.1% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $846,783.93 and $8,026.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00050170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00129818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00066497 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00250288 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,134.50 or 1.08906111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00068580 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,196,860,870 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

