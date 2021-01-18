PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target hoisted by Moffett Nathanson from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist decreased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,373,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,700. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

