Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GILD traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. 9,361,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

