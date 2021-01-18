Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POCT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000.

POCT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

