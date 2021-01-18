Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $108.20. 383,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

