Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

