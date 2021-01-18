Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $176.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

