Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $6.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.01. 3,863,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,690. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

