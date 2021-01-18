Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,322,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,138,379. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,906 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.