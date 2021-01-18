Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,676.00 and traded as high as $5,794.00. Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at $5,676.00, with a volume of 388,508 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,676.

About Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

