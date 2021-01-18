Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.27.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $142.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

